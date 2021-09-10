Rubina Dilaik & Jyotika Dilaik have fun with fashion. Sisters, Rubina and Jyotika bond over styling a t-shirt in a fun way. Rubina accused her sister of gifting her a t-shirt as it was lose for Jyotika. Watch all the fun that unfolds. By the way, the end result came out pretty good. Watch the video to learn a great styling hack and enjoy the banter.
