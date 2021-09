Rubina Dilaik is unrecognisable in her new hairstyle; Gauri & AbRam Khan’s rare appearance in the city. Rubina Dilaik knows how to be experimental. The actress was seen in a fringe haircut with a grey saree on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT. Gauri Khan made a rare appearance with AbRam in the city. Akshay Kumar was seen returning from London post family vacation.