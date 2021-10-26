"Sab bolte hain mujhe bolte hai gayee bhains paani mein" Bharti Singh on her absence from game
by Pinkvilla Desk | Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:00 PM IST | 3.4K
"Sab bolte hain mujhe bolte hai gayee bhains paani mein" Bharti Singh on her absence from game. Bharti Singh never fails to amuse us with her humour and recently at the launch of a new game show the actress explained why she is unable to participate in the show in the most hilarious manner.
Credits:
You May Like This
Bharti Singh and Shweta Tiwari spotted together for Dance Deewane 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 maha sangam
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...
₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...
₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...
₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...
₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (sp...
₹10,647.00
₹17,645.00 (40%)
Pixel Home Organic Cotton Flower Print Apron With Oven Mitt And Pot Holder (gree...
₹355.00
₹999.00 (64%)
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...
₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...
₹729.00
₹1,195.00 (39%)
Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(...
₹339.00
₹1,799.00 (81%)
View All