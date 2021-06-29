Sachet and Parampara Tandon are keeping netizens hooked onto their social media with their enchanting voice

Watch the powerful singer duo in the video right here as they mesmerize with their voice.
The music composers have lately been delighting followers on their Instagram account. The couple often breaks into a music gig with a varied array of songs. From Shiv Tandav Stotrums to Bollywood music, the couple on social media enthral everyone with their melodious voice. For the unversed, Sachit and Parampara tied the knot last year after 5 years of dating. They are a name to reckon with in the music industry. Sachet-Parampara shot to fame last year with their song Bekhayali in the blockbuster Kabir Singh.

