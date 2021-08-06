Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Jab We Met’ tale of how he met his dog will fill your heart with LOVE
Watch the video right here.
The former cricketer took to his Instagram to share a heart-warming story of how he met ‘Spike’. The video shows the cute pooch playing and jumping around. Explaining that the little pooch is an orphan, he said in the video that the children of the caretaker brought the canine to his farmhouse. The master blaster is already a pet parent of two St. Bernard dogs.
Comments
Add new comment