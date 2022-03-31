Open In App
Sachin Tendulkar teaches us how to treat our Gurus
Sachin Tendulkar teaches us how to treat our Gurus
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 31, 2022 12:40 PM IST |
33.4K
Sachin Tendulkar teaches us how to treat our Gurus...
Sachin Tendulkar teaches us how to treat our Gurus. Watch Sachin Tendulkar pay respect to his coach on Guru Purnima as he visits his late coach's home and worships his picture.
sachin tendulkar
Events
