Saif Ali Khan gives up while dancing with Hrithik Roshan. During the press conference of Vikram Vedha, the actors grooved to the song "Alcoholia". Saif Ali Khan failed to match Hrithik Roshan’s dance steps and energy and gave up. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, who were rarely spotted together even during Vikram Vedha promotions, made up for it by featuring together in a video.