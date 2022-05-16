"SAIF ALI KHAN KA BETA!" Ibrahim Ali Khan gets hurt due to a mob? Watch viral video. Ibrahim Ali Khan stepped out for a late night dinner with his friends last night. The young assistant director was mobbed by a crowd standing near his car as they pulled his arm while he tried to made his way to his car. Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in the direction of the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Watch this video to know more.