Saif Ali Khan on replacing Abhishek Bachchan in B&B 2 and "competitive" chemistry with Rani Mukerji

With movies finally getting their overdue theatrical releases, fans are definitely excited to see the 'forever cherished' cinematic pairing of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2. In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Saif was his candid, witty best as he spoke about whether he had qualms about playing Bunty after Abhishek Bachchan, his "competitive" professional relationship with Rani, what wife Kareena Kapoor Khan felt about his on-screen paunch, son Taimur Ali Khan's reaction to his role as conman Bunty, his hilarious, memorable experience of shooting KBC with Amitabh Bachchan, why quarantine period with Bebo, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan aka baby Jeh was a "blessing" and more.