Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
Salman Khan dances with nephew & niece
Salman Khan dances with nephew & niece
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 23, 2022 01:16 PM IST |
8.8K
Salman Khan dances with nephew & niece
Salman Khan dances with nephew & niece. Watch the superstar groove to the tunes of his hit songs with his cute nephew and niece in Dubai.
salman khan
Events
You May Like This
Superstar Salman Khan tries his hands at cooking; Can you guess what did he cook?
Not Salman, but Bhagyashree refused to kiss the actor in Maine Pyar Kiya; Superstar REVEALS the reason
When Salman Khan RECALLED his good old modelling days
This VIRAL video of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is not to be missed! Check out their sweet camaraderie
More Videos
What Prabhas said about Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan
Salman Khan spotted at Mumbai Airport, stopped media from taking pictures.
When Jacqueline Fernandez & Salman Khan danced at a wedding reception
Salman Khan,Pooja Hegde & Disha Patani spotted at the airport