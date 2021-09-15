Salman Khan does a happy dance on the sets of Tiger 3. Salman can be seen having fun after the wrap up of a song shoot. This dance video is going viral for all the right reasons. Salman Khan had to skip Ganeshotsav celebrations with his family as he has been shooting for Tiger 3. Although the response that his last film, Radhe got was underwhelming, it has not at all affected his star value. Fans are excited for the third franchise of The Tiger series. Watch the video to know more.