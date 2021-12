Salman Khan’s video of singing a sad song before Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding goes viral. Salman Khan was recently in Chandigarh promoting his film Antim when he surprised fans by singing the song 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' and as soon as the video went viral, fans started relating the emotional performance to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming wedding.