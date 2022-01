Samantha Ruth Prabhu asked about pregnancy & matching tattoos with ex-Naga Chaitanya. Samantha Akkineni's latest song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's Pushpa is going viral all over the internet. The actress who recently went through a rough patch following her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya is seen in this throwback video talking about her pregnancy rumours and tattoos. Check it out.