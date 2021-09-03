Sambhavna Seth’s husband Avinash Dwivedi and Police lock horns at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral

Sambhavna Seth's husband Avinash Dviwedi was seen having an argument with the Police at the funeral of late actor Sidharth Shukla. Sambhavna then swiftly ran to protect her husband. Sambhavna can be seen losing her cool at the police. Thankfully, the situation came under control. As soon as the news of Sidharth's demise broke, many people had gathered outside Cooper hospital and even outside the crematorium before his last rites. Therefore, the police had to be deployed to handle the situation.