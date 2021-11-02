Sana Khan can't stop blushing as she holds onto husband Anas Saiyad

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 04:45 PM IST  |  11.8K
   

Sana Khan can't stop blushing as she holds onto husband Anas Saiyad. Sana Khan surprised everyone with her decision to quit her showbiz and has been sharing various personal videos of herself travelling the world with husband Anas Saiyad. Today watch this video of the former actress blushing as she holds on to her husband.

Credits:



Diwali Deals
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water Saving Faucet ( Medium , Silver ) Today Deal Of The Day

Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...

₹187.00
₹499.00 (63%)
 Buy Now
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding Blue And White Color

Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...

₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹799.00
₹2,999.00 (73%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...

₹11,227.00
₹13,765.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day Sky Blue)

S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...

₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
 Buy Now
Shivani 2 Ton Car Hydraulic Trolley Floor Jack For Suzuki Baleno Today Deal Of The Day

Shivani 2 Ton Car Hydraulic Trolley Floor Jack For Suzuki Baleno Today Deal Of T...

₹2,299.00
₹3,999.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

₹99.00
₹399.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Blackt Electrotech (bt31p2) : 230volt Auto Day/night On & Off Photocell, Ldr Sensor Switch For Lighting/warranty:18 Months (water Proof)

Blackt Electrotech (bt31p2) : 230volt Auto Day/night On & Off Photocell, Ldr...

₹278.00
₹500.00 (44%)
 Buy Now
View All