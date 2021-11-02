Sana Khan can't stop blushing as she holds onto husband Anas Saiyad
by Pinkvilla Desk | Published on Nov 02, 2021 04:45 PM IST | 11.8K
Sana Khan can't stop blushing as she holds onto husband Anas Saiyad. Sana Khan surprised everyone with her decision to quit her showbiz and has been sharing various personal videos of herself travelling the world with husband Anas Saiyad. Today watch this video of the former actress blushing as she holds on to her husband.
Credits:
Diwali Deals
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...
₹187.00
₹499.00 (63%)
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...
₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...
₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...
₹799.00
₹2,999.00 (73%)
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...
₹11,227.00
₹13,765.00 (18%)
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...
₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599
₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
Shivani 2 Ton Car Hydraulic Trolley Floor Jack For Suzuki Baleno Today Deal Of T...
₹2,299.00
₹3,999.00 (43%)
View All