Sana Khan on the importance and lessons of Muharram

“Muharram humein paigaam kya deta hai, sabak kya batlata hai?” Former actress Sana Khan, who is back from the Maldives after spending the time of her life with husband Anas Saiyad, shared a video on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. With the advent of Muharram on August 11 in India, the star spoke about the importance of the festival. She also laid out some of the important lessons that Muharram signifies. Speaking in-depth, Sana emphasised the importance of Namaaz and how it is an integral part of one’s faith.