Sanjana Sanghi gives hints about her upcoming project; Details in the video

Is lilac Bollywood’s CURRENT favourite colour?
Mumbai

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi kept it uber cool in lilac separates. The actress refrained from taking off her mask for the paparazzi. South sensation Hansika Motwani made her way to the airport clad in shades of neutral ethnic wear. The opulent Dior handbag was the perfect luxe blend to her overall attire. She is popularly known for her role as a child artist in Koi... Mil Gaya, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, among others. John Abraham gets snapped at an event today. Famously known for his muscular look, the actor has shed 15 kg for his double role in Satyameva Jayate 2. Watch the video to find out all of this!

