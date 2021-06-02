Sanjay Dutt: Who helped the actor find his roots back; WATCH

Sanjay Dutt resonates with swag, style, dapper looks and versatility. But there is another aspect of his life that is his troubled public image due to several controversies. When Sanjay Dutt started his new life a few years ago after being released from jail, it was not just the work that kept him going. But it was his wife and sisters who stood with him through thick and thin. Today watch this video to know more about the actor’s journey back to normal life and who helped him get the same back.

