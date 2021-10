Sanjay Raut Shares Video of Aryan Khan Talking to Gosavi In NCB Custody, Demands Police Action. The Aryan Khan's case has taken a new turn as this video has gotten viral. According to reports, KP Gosavi's bodyguard had made serious allegations against him and Sameer Wankhede regarding extortion of money in the Aryan Khan's case. Now this video has complicated things further.