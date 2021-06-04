Sanjeeda Sheikh teaching A B C D to her daughter Ayra is the CUTEST mother-daughter video you’ll watch today

For the unversed, Sanjeeda Sheikh and her estranged husband Aamir Ali welcomed their daughter, Ayra through surrogacy in 2019. The couple reportedly separated soon after Ayra's birth. As per reports, the couple has been living separately and manage to co-parent their daughter. However, they never formally confirmed their separation. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjeeda said, “The only companion that I have in my life is my daughter right now.” The actress recently gave a glimpse of her little munchkin through her social media handle. Watch the video to know more.