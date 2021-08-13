Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 26th birthday with the mediapersons outside dad Saif Ali Khan’s residence

Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu says ‘namaskar' to the paps as she gets snapped. Kajol and Nysa shell out some major mother-daughter goals as they head out to work out together. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, was seen busy promoting his upcoming film. Urmila Matondkar decked in LV couture gets snapped at the airport. Rumoured couple Kim Sharma and former tennis player Leander Paes have a day out together. Check out the video to know more.