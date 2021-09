From Sara Ali Khan to Malaika Arora; Here is today's dose of papped celebs. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan got clicked after their workouts outside their gyms. Cute couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh were also captured in the lens of the paparazzi. We also spotted the yummy mummy, Malaika Arora in Bandra. Whose casual style stole your heart? Let us know in the comments.