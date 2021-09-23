Sarabhai VS Sarabhai team reunites. Rupali Ganguly gifted her fans one of the best videos this week. She shared the video of a reunion of one of India's most successful and loved sitcoms, Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. The actress dropped hints about the same as she left her home and once she reached the venue she gave fans glimpses of her co-actors Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak and Sumeet Raghavan. The plot of the show revolved around a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai. Watch this video to know more.