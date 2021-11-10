Sargun Mehta is UPSET with Ravi Dubey; Watch what happens next. One of the most loved and style real-life couple in the television industry is definitely Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The couple met on the sets of the show 12/24 Karol Bagh, which was the first show of Sargun Mehta. They are the favorite TV couples of the audience and the couple often shares their love for one another on social media. Today watch how Ravi consoles Sargun when she is upset with him.