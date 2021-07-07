Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar shares the easiest HOME-MADE Biryani masala recipe

Check out the video to know more!
Mumbai 33 Views 0 comments

The TV actress regularly shares videos of her cooking delicious delicacies on her YouTube channel. The Sasural Simar Ka actor started the journey of making cooking videos by preparing Chicken Biryani. This video has close to 6 million views on YouTube. In the video, Dipika shows how to ace a perfect chicken biryani masala. She started from scratch and procured ingredients that are already in your kitchen. Dipika kept the video interactive with her lively commentary and cute antics. For the unversed, Dipika married her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Indian Idol and Bigg Boss
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY stylish as they turn up the GLAM with their outfits
‘Woh sahi mein INSTITUTION they’: EMOTIONAL Johnny Lever RECALLS his golden moments with the late Dilip Kumar
When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans with her electrifying DANCE MOVES
10 years of Arijit Singh: When the singer attended the prestigious award night in a SIMPLE kurta-pyjama
Dilip Kumar funeral: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan arrive to pay their last respects

Popular Videos
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron ...
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY ...
‘Woh sahi mein INSTITUTION they’: EMOTIONAL Johnny Lever ...
When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans ...
10 years of Arijit Singh: When the singer attended ...
Dilip Kumar funeral: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son ...
Dilip Kumar funeral begins with full state honours ...
RIP Dilip Kumar: SRK, Dharmendra, Maharashtra CM Uddhav ...