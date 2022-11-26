> ‘Saturday shopping!’ Kajol steps out with Kajol her mom-veteran actress Tanuja and son Yug!
Ritka
Published on Nov 26, 2022
‘Saturday shopping!’ Kajol steps out with Kajol her mom-veteran actress Tanuja and son Yug! Kajol is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Salaam Venky. The actress is busy promoting the film these days. Today, Kajol got clicked with Tanuja and Yug outside a store in Juhu. Watch the video to know more.