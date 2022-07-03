"Shadi Mubarak ma'am" Singer Kanika Kapoor looks beautiful in a chic outfit and gets clicked at the airport
"Shadi Mubarak ma'am" Singer Kanika Kapoor looks beautiful in a chic outfit and gets clicked at the airport. The paparazzi congratulate her as soon as she arrives. Kanika and Gautam tied the knot in a private ceremony in the UK. Watch the full video to know about it in detail.
