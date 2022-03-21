“Shah Rukh baba akela hai, Tiger ko iske tarah bane bolta ho main” Jackie Shroff gets emotional

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Mar 21, 2022 12:56 PM IST  |  9.3K
   
“Shah Rukh baba akela hai, Tiger ko iske tarah bane bolta ho main” Jackie Shroff gets emotional. Watch what the senior actor had to say about King Khan and why he got emotional talking about the same.
 
 
 
 