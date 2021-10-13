"Like Shah Rukh, I did not put things in my nose nor entertained Karan Johar": SRK's co-star Puneet Vashist. Shah Rukh Khan's Josh co-star Puneet Vashist was spotted visiting NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday afternoon. Post meeting the officer, Puneet spoke about the current situation of Aryan Khan and suggested that the 23-year-old if guilty should simply surrender. Watch what else Puneet had to say about the industry.