Shah Rukh Khan! Is it really you?
by Pinkvilla Desk | Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:09 PM IST | 12.8K
Shah Rukh Khan! Is it really you? Today is a special day for all fans of Shah Rukh Khan across the world as it is King Khan's birthday. The man, who needs no introduction, has ruled hearts for almost 3 decades with his charm, wit and intellect. Be it his uncountable endearing performances on screen or Twitter sessions full of witty replies, everything about Shah Rukh is special for his fans. Today we have this special video of King Khan's doppelganger Ibrahim Qadri, who will surprise you with his same built and dressing sense.
Credits:
Diwali Deals
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...
₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...
₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...
₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...
₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...
₹11,227.00
₹13,765.00 (18%)
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...
₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...
₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599
₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
View All