Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter & Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson’s FIRST LOOK from film; Watch Suhana Khan & Agastya Na

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter & Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson’s FIRST LOOK from film; Watch Suhana Khan & Agastya Nanda. Zoya Akhtar is soon going to launch Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter & Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson in the movie adaptation of American comic book Archies. The title and the release date of the film hasn’t been announced yet. We caught a glimpse of the cast last night after their practice session at a popular dance studio.