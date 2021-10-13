Shah Rukh Khan's manager and bodyguard asked to show documents outside the court; Politician Chhagan Bhujbal b

Shah Rukh Khan's manager and bodyguard asked to show documents outside the court; Politician Chhagan Bhujbal bombarded by media with questions related to Nawab Malik's allegations. Nawab Malik who also is a member of Congress like Chhagan Bhujbal made serious allegations against NCB. Nawab had alleged that a relative of BJP member was also caught on the raided ship but the NCB had let him go soon after. Watch the video to know more.