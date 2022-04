Shakti Kapoor's message for the newlyweds Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor's message for the newlyweds Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor. Shakti Kapoor took to social media to bless the couple. He also spoke about the late Rishi Kapoor and congratulated Neetu Kapoor.

