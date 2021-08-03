Shamita Shetty & Mohabbatein co-star Kim Sharma spotted

Watch the latest spotted celebrities in the city.
Mumbai 13 Views 0 comments
Shamita Shetty & Mohabbatein co-star Kim Sharma spotted. Shamita Shetty was spotted on her way to a salon appointment yesterday. With Shilpa Shetty Kundra giving her first official statement post husband Raj Kundra's arrest about how she would like people to respect the privacy of her and her family, it was Shamita's first public appearance post-Raj Kundra's controversy. Kim Sharma who was Shamita's co-star in Mohabbatein was also seen in the city.

