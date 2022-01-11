Open In App
Sharvari on her acting struggle, acne problems, beauty mantras & more
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Jan 11, 2022 10:22 AM IST |
15.2K
In a conversation with Pinkvilla the Bunty Babli 2 starrer Sharvari Wagh talks about her acting career and the struggle she faced to get the role, her beauty secrets and what her personal fashion style is
Events
fashion tips
career
