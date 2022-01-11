Sharvari on her acting struggle, acne problems, beauty mantras & more

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jan 11, 2022 10:22 AM IST  |  15.2K
   
In a conversation with Pinkvilla the Bunty Babli 2 starrer Sharvari Wagh talks about her acting career and the struggle she faced to get the role, her beauty secrets and what her personal fashion style is 
 
 
 
 
 