‘She has ruined Saba’s wedding look!’ Netizens troll Dipika Kakar for stealing the limelight. Shoaib Ibrahim along with his wife and actor Dipika Kakar hosted a grand wedding reception party for his sister Saba Ibrahim yesterday. But unfortunately, what caught the attention of the netizens is Saba Ibrahim’s wedding outfit. Reportedly, her bhabhi Dipika Kakar had designed her clothes due to which she has been trolled. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.