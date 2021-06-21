‘She’s a born star’: When Kareena Kapoor Khan was all praise for Sara Ali Khan’s acting skills
Check out the video to know more!
Sara Ali Khan, on various occasions, has expressed her admiration for the incredible actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan. But seems like the adoration shared is that of a mutual one. In a media interaction, the Begum of Bollywood revealed that Sara is a born star. The sensuous actress ruled the red carpet of the awards night. She wowed in a glamorous, monochrome pink gown. The pink ensemble had waist cut-outs and a thigh-high slit. She spruced up her look with hair tied in a bun, a pair of dazzling diamond earrings and minimal make-up that accentuated her natural glow.
Comments
Hi bebu I so sexxxy
Add new comment