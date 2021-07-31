Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her biggest smiles as she lifts her first award in 2021

Shehnaaz Gill can't hold back her beaming smile. Watch why!
Mumbai 10 Views 0 comments
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her biggest smiles as she lifts her first award in 2021. Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has become an inspiration for many. She became very popular among the masses after her stint in the reality show. Her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was adored and they are popularly called as SidNaaz. Her popularity increased more after shedding a lot of weight during the lockdown. Fans loved her transformation. Yesterday, the actress took home her first award in 2021 and we loved the pretty black gown she flaunted. Check out this video to know more.

