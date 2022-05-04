Shehnaaz Gill kisses Salman Khan; “Dekho sir car tak aaye hai" fans loved their reunion

Shenaaz Gill kisses Salman Khan; “Dekho sir car tak aaye hai" fans loved their reunion. Fans of Bollywood were in for a treat as Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma hosted a dinner party for their family and friends in Bollywood. The highlight of the evening being Salman Khan dropping off Shhenaaz Gill to her car where she happily announced how sweetly Mr. Khan is dropping her off and even hugged and kissed him goodbye.