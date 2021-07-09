Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY stylish as they turn up the GLAM with their outfits

Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jaffrey were snapped as they headed out to promote their upcoming movie, Hungama 2. The romantic comedy is Shilpa Shetty's first film after 14 years. She was last seen in the 2007 film ‘Apne’. The 46-year-old actress looked absolutely alluring in a deep crimson bralette teamed with a tanned faux leather skirt. The ruched pencil skirt featured a ruffle pattern at the waist. Meezaan Jaffrey looked dapper in a cool white shirt and denims. Shehnaaz Gill was snapped in the city as she dolled up for a shoot. Check out the video to know their complete look.