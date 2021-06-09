Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her 46th birthday with media at her residence

Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh and others get spotted too in the city. Watch the video to find out more!
Mumbai 57 Views 0 comments

Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned 46 today and her sister Shamita Shetty was snapped arriving at her house. Katrina Kaif made her way to film director Zoya Akhtar’s house in Bandra. Kangana Ranaut, who returned to Mumbai from her hometown in Manali on Monday, was snapped at her office today. The actress is back in the city after Maharashtra announced some lockdown relaxations. Dressed in white attire, Kangana looked radiant as ever. Her braided hair and funky shades complimented her overall casual get-up. Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films, is the same building that was demolished by BMC officials. Ranveer Singh drove to Zoya Akhtar’s house in his swanky new sportscar, Lamborghini Urus. This opulent, ultra-luxurious SUV car is priced at Rs 3.15 crore. Watch!

