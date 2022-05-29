Shilpa Shetty Kundra helps her mom in climbing stairs
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shettys came together to watch a movie with their mom Sunanda Shetty. This sweet gesture is being lauded by all. Shilpa also spoke about Rajasthan Royals while speaking to paparazzi.
