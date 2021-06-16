Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kangana Ranaut to Rakhi Sawant; how celebs responded to SSR’s first death anniversary

On the occasion of SSR’s first death anniversary, his friends from the industry, fans and family remembered him. Kangana Ranaut, who was snapped outside her Palli Hills office in Mumbai, refrained from saying anything. The actress recently flew back to Mumbai after the lockdown restrictions eased out a little in Maharashtra. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted with her sister, Shamita Shetty. Aly Goni and Karishma Tanna in a conversation with paps remembered their friend and late actor SSR. Rakhi Sawant reminisced a fond memory with the later actor. The former Bigg Boss contestant claimed that the late SSR had a crush on her.

