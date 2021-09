Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s emotional goodbye post Vaishno Devi. Amidst the chaos in her family post husband Raj Kundra’s arrest. Shilpa Shetty Kundra visited the holy Vaishno Devi mandir to seek blessings. The actress was accompanied by her best friend. Yesterday as she landed in Mumbai, the actress bid an emotional goodbye to her best friend. Nora Fatehi and Pooja Hegde made style statements with their airport looks.