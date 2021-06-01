Shilpa Shetty Kundra steps out FIRST TIME after her entire family recovered from COVID-19

Watch the video to know what your favourite celebs were up to as we spotted them around the city.
Mumbai 99 Views 0 comments

Her entire family including both her kids, husband, in-laws and parents, recently tested negative from Coronavirus. Today, the actress stepped out for her visit to a dental clinic in the city. Neha Dhupia put on her sports shoes and took to the streets of Mumbai for her morning workout. Pooja Hegde styled up in chic casuals, a pair of cool denim shorts with a summer-perfect blouse. Sohail Khan made his way to the gym to kick-start his week. Kunal Kemmu recently turned a year older and received late wishes from the paps. The happening siblings in town, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma get clicked together. Khushi Kapoor, who stepped out for her dental appointment, seemed in no mood to pose for the shutterbugs.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...