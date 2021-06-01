Shilpa Shetty Kundra steps out FIRST TIME after her entire family recovered from COVID-19

Her entire family including both her kids, husband, in-laws and parents, recently tested negative from Coronavirus. Today, the actress stepped out for her visit to a dental clinic in the city. Neha Dhupia put on her sports shoes and took to the streets of Mumbai for her morning workout. Pooja Hegde styled up in chic casuals, a pair of cool denim shorts with a summer-perfect blouse. Sohail Khan made his way to the gym to kick-start his week. Kunal Kemmu recently turned a year older and received late wishes from the paps. The happening siblings in town, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma get clicked together. Khushi Kapoor, who stepped out for her dental appointment, seemed in no mood to pose for the shutterbugs.