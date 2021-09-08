Shilpa Shetty welcomes Ganpati Bappa, John Abraham and Khushi Kapoor spotted by paps. Like every year, Shilpa welcomed Bappa at her home and shared the wonderful moments with the media. This year has been tough on Shilpa and she has always said that it is her faith in God that keeps her going. Khushi Kapoor and John Abraham were spotted going for their workouts in casual avatars. Alaya F too was all smiles for the camera. Watch the video to know more.