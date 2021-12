Shilpa Shetty's request for Shamita Shetty; Raj Kundra avoided media? While the couple vacationed together, we only saw Shilpa Shetty with her kids at the airport. She also requested people to vote for her sister, Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss 15 house. We spotted Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar and Sunny Leone too.