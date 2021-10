Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan’s VIRAL sensual dance; Watch throwback. Recently, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan shot their last episodes for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two were loved by the fans of the show due to their sizzling chemistry apart from the twists and turns in the serial. Today watch this viral throwback video of the two actors at the celebration of 2800 episodes of the show.