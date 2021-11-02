Shoaib Akhtar disappointed with the Indian Men's cricket team
by Pinkvilla Desk | Published on Nov 02, 2021 04:57 PM IST | 9.3K
Shoaib Akhtar disappointed with the Indian Men's cricket team. Shoaib Akhtar has weighed in on the bad performance of India in the T20 World Cup 2021. Shoaib is very active on social media and gives his critique on players and team. Shoaib has often expressed his love for India and how Indian people have been warm to him. Watch the video to know more.
Credits:
You May Like This
"Sri that is not our car!" When Sridevi was unable to walk & misunderstood someone else's car as her own
Diwali Deals
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...
₹187.00
₹499.00 (63%)
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...
₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...
₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...
₹799.00
₹2,999.00 (73%)
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...
₹11,227.00
₹13,765.00 (18%)
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...
₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599
₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
Shivani 2 Ton Car Hydraulic Trolley Floor Jack For Suzuki Baleno Today Deal Of T...
₹2,299.00
₹3,999.00 (43%)
View All