Shoaib Ibrahim cooks DAL CHAWAL for wife Dipika Kakkar during her PERIODS
The TV actor even urged his fans to ‘normalize’ menstruation talks. Watch the video for further insights.
Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim made a vlog for his YouTube channel that made its way to the most loved video. He was seen pampering wife Dipika Kakkar on her second day of menstruation. The Sasural Simar Ka actor is seen doing the household chores and also cooking dal chawal for his wife. While discussing so, he also urged males to take care of women during their periods.
Comments
Add new comment